LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow (rtdoutdoors@gmail.com) reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir lake level has been up and down lately due to the rain as well as the attempts to draw the level down for the winter. Earlier this week, the level was in the upper 298-foot range, while the guide curve has dropped towards 295.5 feet for the winter draw down. Increased generation and releases are being planned to get the lake to the guide-curve level. Lake Gaston has held steady in the 199.6-foot range. Water temperatures have been in the upper 40s in most areas this week. With the lake level recently on the rise on Kerr and fresh stained water coming in from the rivers and creeks, much of the upper end as well as the backs of creeks have a significant stain that many consider not fishable. This area of stained water extends down to below Clarksville.
Catfishermen are reporting excellent results again this week drifting Santee rigs on the bottom in the range of one-half mph. The bait of choice has been pieces of cut shad or live shad. The mid-lake region seems to have been delivering the most as well as the largest catfish, with the area between Ivy Hill and Grass Creek being the most productive. Blue cats up to 30 pounds are typically caught, with a mix running anywhere from 3 pounds and higher. The best depths have been anywhere from 20 to 60 feet deep with the optimal range being 30 to 40. One key of course is locating bait and to keep moving until the fish are found. Another key is to have a little bit of wind but not too much. The catfish seem to bite better when there is a light breeze, but too much wind can make the fishing rather difficult.
Crappie fishermen had another great week, but the fish are moving to deeper brush now. One angler reported a good catch in 25 to 45 feet of water, catching the crappie on brush up to 14 to 16 feet. Rock piles also have been productive this week. The best technique right now is casting and winding over the top of the brush or rock using one-eighth ounce bucktails. Other species often are caught using this technique, including largemouth bass, stripers, white perch, bream and catfish. Some anglers are using a vertical presentation with a jig, live bait or a spoon, but the cast and wind technique appears to be dominant at the moment.
The striper fishing continues to generate excitement, with large fish being caught. Schools can be fished with swimbaits and swimming jigs but also can be fished with a jigging spoon when they are deeper. Many anglers after the stripers are trolling with downlines with a mix of live bait and artificials. Speeds are typically one-half to 1 mph. The key depth range was still in 30 to 40 feet of water this week, but as previously mentioned, this can change, and checking different depths is very important.
The largemouth bass bite was good again this week, particularly on swimbaits on the lower end of the lake. The suspending jerkbait is also a good choice right now and will only get better as winter progresses.
CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service (804-514-1486) out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake mid-day water temperatures were in the middle 40s throughout the main lake and in the major creeks Wednesday. The lake level was several inches above the top of the dam, and the water was light brown and moderately cloudy in the central lake, with more cloudy water along some downwind shorelines.
Some blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake while others were dispersed onto flats and into creeks. Some cats were suspended rather than holding near the bottom. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were along main lake channel edges or in channels, frequently near wood cover. Active crappie in the upper lake were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
Yellow and white perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats, drop-offs and channels in the main lake, and when active both species were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Most bluegill and shellcracker had moved into channels. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits fished on drop shot rigs. Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on deep flats and in channels. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter caught 14 white perch, two roach minnows and one pickerel.
