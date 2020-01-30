CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
The water level is normal and clear water temperature is in the mid 40s. Fishing pressure is light. Fishing results continue to be good for bass and crappie. The best catches have been taking on jerk baits, jigs, swim baits and minnows. The best bag of the week was 21 pounds, and big fish of the week was a 6.03-pound white citation. Crappie action is excellent in 10 to 15 feet of water with minnows and jigs. Several limits were checked in last week. Minnows, spinners, etc. continue to produce nice catches of pickle, bowfin and catfish.
Notable catches: Wes Zabdyr 6-pounder; Matt Meadir 6-pounder; Bill Hughes limit crappie; Nate Kirby 5-pounder; Willie Allen 5-pounder; Dan Jones 4- and 5-pounders; Steve Simons and Mike Hendricks 50 crappie; Willie Allen and Dan Jones 21-pound bag; Dan Jones 5-pounder; Mike Martinez 5-pounder; Willie Allen and Mike Martinez 14-pound bag.
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake’s midday water temperatures were in the low to mid 40s in most areas in the lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about one to two inches over the top of the dam and the water was light brown and slightly to moderately cloudy in the central lake.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were along main lake channel edges or in channels, frequently near wood cover. Crappie were becoming more active, and when active were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits. White perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats, dropoffs and channels in the main lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Most bluegill and shellcracker had moved into channels and were inactive. When occasionally active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits fished on drop shot rigs. Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on deep flats and in channels. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Hugh Kent had two white perch, four crappie, and one pickerel. Tom Porter had two fliers and 14 crappie.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir lake level rose significantly earlier this week from around 296 up to 299 feet due to heavy rains over the weekend. Lake Gaston has held steady just under the 200-feet range. Water temperatures have been in the mid 40s in most areas.
North Carolina took the honors over Virginia in the Ice Bowl on Kerr Reservoir last weekend with a combined weight of 924.83 pounds, while Virginia had 903.21 pounds. Each of the 216 teams could weigh in just one big catfish. Louis Rowland and Keith Waters were the champions with a 57.54-pound catfish. Overall, most anglers reported a tough day on the water, and certainly in past years, bigger fish made an appearance. This is still the best time of year to catch a giant blue cat, and while many will anchor because of the cooler water temperatures, many will continue drifting until water temperatures dip below 40 degrees. To drift, anglers try to keep speeds under 0.5 mph and use a Santee rig, which employs a sliding weight above a swivel, followed by 2 to 3 feet of leader with a bobber and large circle hook. Cut bait or a baitfish is typically used on this hook, and with this rig anglers can effectively drift through cover without getting hung up. Drifting is best used into the wind using the trolling motor, but can also be accomplished going with the wind using a windsock if necessary to slow the drift speed.
Even though spring seems to be in the distant future, days are getting longer and subtle changes are taking place. Crappie are beginning to show up in creeks and are headed in the direction of spawning grounds. The best depths in the coming weeks will be 12-18 feet, even though in late January they may still be slightly deeper. Anglers should keep an eye for this adjustment in the coming weeks. Even now, some anglers report success tight-lining in Bluestone Creek and other up-lake creeks on Kerr Reservoir. This technique is slow moving and allows anglers to dangle lures right in front of fish. A spread of 10 rods or so can be run at the bow of the boat at a speed of 0.5 mph down to a dead stop. Soft plastics in a range of colors from chartreuse, pink, red and black are recommended.
Mid-lake creeks on Kerr such as Butchers and Eastland produced some nice largemouth bass catches this week. Anglers throwing suspending jerkbaits and crankbaits reported success in these areas. Since they are bunched up tight, it might take quite a few stops to locate a good school. The bass bite on Gaston has been superb in creeks such as Poplar and Holly Grove this week particularly around shallow rock. Even when shallow, big bass will be close to deep water, so anglers should keep this in mind while searching for good spots. Giant bass can be caught on Gaston in February, and large profile lures should be used to catch them. Even with winter still upon us, and cold water temperatures prevalent, the bass are feeding up for the spring spawn.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: It’s still slow going on the saltwater side. Most of the action is taking place in the ocean for tautogs, and catch and release teabass. The special February seabass season hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it will most likely happen. Expectations are high, as last year the yield was plentiful. There’s been some puppy drum and black drum caught from the Hatteras surf over the last few days.
Freshwater: With the milder winter upon us, bass have been scattered and are moving quite a bit. Clear water lakes are especially in this scenario. Early pre spawn patterns have somewhat emerged. Primary and secondary points should be investigated. However, deep patterns are working also. Offshore humps and deep flats are being used by wintering bass. Jigs, spoons, swimbaits and A-rigs are working for the deeper fish. The shallower bass are falling for jerkbaits, jigs and swimbaits. Crappie are thick at bridge areas on Anna. Deeper brushpiles are holding the crappie at Kerr. Anna stripers are being found at Dike 3, mid-lake areas like Rose Valley, and between the bridges above 208. Live herring has been best. Tidal bass are being caught shallow also. Lipless cranks, jerkbaits and jigs are usually the first to be thrown, followed up by shaky heads or ned rigs. Reports have been slow for the yellow perch so far. With the favorable moon phase upon us, things should improve quickly. Creeks along the Chickahominy, Rappahannock and Potomac should be checked out. The upper James is still high, but should be fishable by the weekend.
