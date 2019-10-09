N.Y. GIANTS (2-3) AT NEW ENGLAND (5-0)
Line: Patriots by 17 Time: 8:20 (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)
Comment: New England has won 18 straight home games, and the Giants arrive with two injured running backs and a bad defense. Oh, and be warned, Daniel Jones: Bill Belichick as Pats coach is 19-5 vs. rookie quarterbacks — including 12-0 in Foxborough. Patriots losing Thursday would be by far the biggest shock of the season, and anything even resembling a competitive game would a surprise.
Wrath of Woody: The Patriots are 5-0 and their victories have come against teams that are a combined 5-18. Only Buffalo (4-1) has offered a challenge. Filling up on cream puffs (Pittsburgh, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Washington) might be a tasty way to get to the playoffs, but is it a healthy way to get to the Super Bowl? New England 26, N.Y. Giants 17
