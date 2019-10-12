top performers
RUSHING
Devin Flowers, Glen Allen: 20 carries, 158 yards, TD
Chris Tyree, Thomas Dale: 8 carries, 150 yards, 3 TDs
Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 26 carries, 161 yards, TD
Bo Kite, Deep Run: 13 carries, 143 yards, TD
Alva Rose, Deep Run: 15 carries, 132 yards
Trevor Parker, Blessed Sac. Huguenot: 19 carries, 180 yards, 2 TDs
Dom Falchi, Blessed Sac. Huguenot: 19 carries, 144 yards, TD
Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 21 carries, 119 yards, TD
Curtis Allen, Prince George: 10 carries, 108 yards, 3TDs
Eric McDaniels, Henrico: 17 carries, 176 yards, 3 TDs
Marqe Harvey, Henrico: 9 carries, 125 yards, 2TDs
Tyrelle Moore, Henrico: 10 carries, 143 yards, TD
PASSING
Levi Huesman, Hanover: 9 of 16, 133 yards, 2 TDs
Christian Chambers, Midlothian: 14 of 24, 166 yards, 2 TDs
Tyler Hensley, Monacan: 14 of 22, 161 yards, 2 TDs
Zyshawn Witcher, George Wythe: 16 of 31, 317 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT
Brian Moran, James River: 13 of 16, 140 yards, 2 TDs
Darnell Mason, Huguenot: 8 of 13, 107 yards, 3 TDs
Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 20 of 28, 258 yards, TD
RECEIVING
Dominic Dutton, Glen Allen, 3 rec. 117 yards, TD
Jasiah Williams, Thomas Dale: 4 rec., 55 yards, 3 TDs
Jareon Jarvis, George Wythe: 3 rec., 108 yards, TD
Rodney Tucker, George Wythe: 3 rec., 108 yards, TD
Conner Mahon, Mills Godwin: 5 rec., 85 yards, TD
Courtney Ross, Huguenot: 7 rec., 114 yards, 3 TDs
Luke Jennette, Douglas Freeman: 8 rec., 133 yards
DEFENSE
Micah Rice, Lee-Davis: 11 tackles
Bryce Carter, Thomas Dale: 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks
ALL-PURPOSE
Tahir Johnson, Prince George: 7 of 7, 125 yards, 2 TDs; 3 carries, 28 yards, TD
Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 13 carries, 17 yards, TD; 16 of 30, 191 yards, TD
Sidney Rose, Prince George: 4 carries, 28 yards, TD; 1 rec., 11 yards, TD
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kyle Lowe, Cosby: 4 for 4 FGs; 28, 42, 37, 27 (game-winner); most FGs by Cosby kicker in a single game.
