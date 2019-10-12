top performers

RUSHING

Devin Flowers, Glen Allen: 20 carries, 158 yards, TD

Chris Tyree, Thomas Dale: 8 carries, 150 yards, 3 TDs

Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 26 carries, 161 yards, TD

Bo Kite, Deep Run: 13 carries, 143 yards, TD

Alva Rose, Deep Run: 15 carries, 132 yards

Trevor Parker, Blessed Sac. Huguenot: 19 carries, 180 yards, 2 TDs

Dom Falchi, Blessed Sac. Huguenot: 19 carries, 144 yards, TD

Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 21 carries, 119 yards, TD

Curtis Allen, Prince George: 10 carries, 108 yards, 3TDs

Eric McDaniels, Henrico: 17 carries, 176 yards, 3 TDs

Marqe Harvey, Henrico: 9 carries, 125 yards, 2TDs

Tyrelle Moore, Henrico: 10 carries, 143 yards, TD

PASSING

Levi Huesman, Hanover: 9 of 16, 133 yards, 2 TDs

Christian Chambers, Midlothian: 14 of 24, 166 yards, 2 TDs

Tyler Hensley, Monacan: 14 of 22, 161 yards, 2 TDs

Zyshawn Witcher, George Wythe: 16 of 31, 317 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT

Brian Moran, James River: 13 of 16, 140 yards, 2 TDs

Darnell Mason, Huguenot: 8 of 13, 107 yards, 3 TDs

Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 20 of 28, 258 yards, TD

RECEIVING

Dominic Dutton, Glen Allen, 3 rec. 117 yards, TD

Jasiah Williams, Thomas Dale: 4 rec., 55 yards, 3 TDs

Jareon Jarvis, George Wythe: 3 rec., 108 yards, TD

Rodney Tucker, George Wythe: 3 rec., 108 yards, TD

Conner Mahon, Mills Godwin: 5 rec., 85 yards, TD

Courtney Ross, Huguenot: 7 rec., 114 yards, 3 TDs

Luke Jennette, Douglas Freeman: 8 rec., 133 yards

DEFENSE

Micah Rice, Lee-Davis: 11 tackles

Bryce Carter, Thomas Dale: 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks

ALL-PURPOSE

Tahir Johnson, Prince George: 7 of 7, 125 yards, 2 TDs; 3 carries, 28 yards, TD

Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 13 carries, 17 yards, TD; 16 of 30, 191 yards, TD

Sidney Rose, Prince George: 4 carries, 28 yards, TD; 1 rec., 11 yards, TD

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kyle Lowe, Cosby: 4 for 4 FGs; 28, 42, 37, 27 (game-winner); most FGs by Cosby kicker in a single game.

