Orlando City at Kickers
Saturday: 7 p.m. Where: City Stadium
Online: ESPN+ Records: Kickers 8-14-5; Orlando 4-19-4
Notable: The match will be the last of the season for the Kickers. ... This will be the third meeting between the two, with both getting a win at home prior. Orlando won 3-2 on May 22 after a penalty kick by Thiago Souza scored in the 84th minute. A goal from Dennis Chin gave the Kickers a 1-0 win at home on July 20. ... The Kickers look to end the season on a high note after losing at home to Toronto FC II on Wednesday. ... Saturday will be a return to Richmond for Orlando midfielder Koby Osei-Wusu. Osei-Wusu played with the Kickers in 2018. He has three goals this season for Orlando. ... Kickers defender Braeden Troyer has announced he will retire upon the season’s conclusion. Troyer has played all five seasons of his professional career in Richmond, making 133 appearances.
