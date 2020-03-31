2019: Jackson Turley, St. Christopher’s
2018: Collin Gerardi, Powhatan
2017: Josh Wyland, Benedictine
2016: Anthony Helm, Matoaca
2015: Neal Richards, Matoaca
2014: Kyle Gordon, Matoaca
2013: Corbin Ramos, Matoaca
2012: Cody Allala, Hopewell
2011: Austin Coburn, Cosby
2010: Gabe LaVey, Hanover
2009: Jared Anongos, James River
2008: Tyler Spangler, St. Christopher’s
2007: Kevin Donahue, St. Christopher’s
2006: Gene Allgood, Hanover
2005: Curt Jones, Lee-Davis
2004: Brandon Bradley, Henrico; Huy Vu, Douglas Freeman
2003: Ernest Tucker, Petersburg
2002: David Atkins, Lee-Davis
2001: David Atkins, Lee-Davis
