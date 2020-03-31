2019: Jackson Turley, St. Christopher’s

2018: Collin Gerardi, Powhatan

2017: Josh Wyland, Benedictine

2016: Anthony Helm, Matoaca

2015: Neal Richards, Matoaca

2014: Kyle Gordon, Matoaca

2013: Corbin Ramos, Matoaca

2012: Cody Allala, Hopewell

2011: Austin Coburn, Cosby

2010: Gabe LaVey, Hanover

2009: Jared Anongos, James River

2008: Tyler Spangler, St. Christopher’s

2007: Kevin Donahue, St. Christopher’s

2006: Gene Allgood, Hanover

2005: Curt Jones, Lee-Davis

2004: Brandon Bradley, Henrico; Huy Vu, Douglas Freeman

2003: Ernest Tucker, Petersburg

2002: David Atkins, Lee-Davis

2001: David Atkins, Lee-Davis

