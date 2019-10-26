The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Ballistic helmets and method of manufacture thereof; (U.S. Patent 10,448,695); Francisco Folgar of Midlothian; Inter Materials Inc. of Midlothian; A method for manufacturing a high performance thermoplastic matrix composite ballistic helmet includes forming/shaping highly consolidated helmet preforms free of wrinkles and with no cuts or seams from a flat stack of 0/90 uni-directional prepreg layers, both with and without carbon epoxy skins or layers, using a pressure forming process. The wrinkle free and no cuts pre-formed helmet shell is pre-heated and placed between match-metal dies in a compression molding press to be molded under constant pressure during heating at high temperature and cooling down to below 160.degree. F. in less than 45 minutes.
***
Controlling building systems; (U.S. Patent 10,452,090); Michael Craig Scelzi of Glen Allen; NetESCO LLC of Glen Allen; Methods, apparatus, and systems are provided for measuring the supply of a consumable product to a facility over time and analyzing the measurements to determine the consumption or supply of the product by one or more loads and/or sources in the facility, and to determine induced and residual heat flow through the facility’s envelope. Various aspects compare the measured supply of the consumable product to a database of consumption signatures. Operating conditions and facility characteristics may be further considered in determining a particular user’s access of the consumable product. Thermal resistance factors of the building may be determined, which are based on the induced and residual heat flow through the facility. Finally, one or more signatures of a building system are analyzed to determine a building’s overall efficiency, including determining a controllable load of a building and/or determining an efficient start time for one or more building systems.
***
Nanoporous bioelectrochemical sensors for measuring redox potential in biological samples; (U.S. Patent 10,451,606); Maryanne M. Collinson of Richmond and others; Virginia Commonwealth University; The Regents of the University of Michigan; A bioelectrochemical sensor utilizing a nanoporous gold electrode. The bioelectrochemical sensor is suitable for measuring redox in biologic media while having increased resistance to biofouling as compared to conventional electrodes such as planar gold electrodes, due to greater exposed surface area of the three-dimensional ligature structure defining the nanopores. The nanopores have a pore size of 5-100 nm, preferably with an average pore size of less than 50 nm, and more preferably with an average pore size of less than 20 nm.
***
Rationale-based design of a targeted therapy for cancer; (U.S. Patent 10,449,202); Celestra Life Science LLC of Richmond; The methods, compositions, and kits of the invention are related to the discovery that lestaurtinib reduces levels and pathway activity of an SPOP substrate. Accordingly, described herein are methods and compositions for the use of lestaurtinib in downregulating one or more SPOP substrates or signaling pathway activities thereof in a subject in need thereof.
