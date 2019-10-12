The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Systems and methods for modeling computer resource metrics; (U.S. Patent 10,437,697); Igor Trubin of Glen Allen; Mark Schutt of Chesterfield; Jeffery Robinson of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: This disclosure relates generally to system modeling, and more particularly to systems and methods for modeling computer resource metrics. In one embodiment, a processor-implemented computer resource metric modeling method is disclosed. The method may include detecting one or more statistical trends in aggregated interaction data for one or more interaction types, and mapping each interaction type to one or more devices facilitating the transactions. The method may further include generating one or more linear regression models of a relationship between device utilization and interaction volume, and calculating one or more diagnostic statistics for the one or more linear regression models. A subset of the linear regression models may be filtered out based on the one or more diagnostic statistics. One or more forecasts may be generated using the remaining linear regression models, using which a report may be generated and provided.
***
System and method for automatically authenticating a caller; (U.S. Patent 10,438,213); Christopher D. Martin of Midlothian; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Embodiments of the disclosed technology include systems and methods that can establish a communication link with a customer device, can receive call information from the customer device, can retrieve a customer profile based on a comparison of the call information to stored call information, and can save the customer profile as temporary profile data. Embodiments can receive identifying information from the customer device and, responsive to determining, based on a comparison of the identifying information to the temporary profile data, that the communication link is authenticated, connect the communication link to an authenticated call path. Responsive to determining that a predetermined amount of time has elapsed without determining that the communication link is authenticated, embodiments can determine that the communication link is unauthenticated and can connect the communication link to an unauthenticated call path and delete the temporary profile data.
***
Genetic control of axillary bud growth in tobacco plants; (U.S. Patent 10,435,700); Chengalrayan Kudithipudi of Midlothian; Yanxin Shen and Dongmei Xu of Glen Allen; Jesse Frederick and Jaemo Yang of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Richmond: This disclosure provides a number of sequences involved in axillary bud growth in tobacco, methods of using such sequences, tobacco plants carrying modifications to such sequences or transgenes of such sequences, and tobacco products made from tobacco leaf harvested from such plants.
***
Non-combustible smoking systems, devices and elements thereof; (U.S. Patent 10,433,585); Christopher S. Tucker, San Li, and Peter Lipowicz of Midlothian; Barry S. Smith of Hopewell; Ed Cadieux of Mechanicsville; David Bennett, Raquel Olegario, Georgios Karles and Richard Jupe of Richmond; Benjamin Ragland of Providence Forge; Altria Client Services of Henrico: At least one example embodiment provides a non-combustible smoking system or kit, comprising: a cartridge having a first end and a second end; and a tobacco containing section having a third end and a fourth end. The cartridge includes: a pre-vapor formulation reservoir element and a pre-vapor heating element coupled to the pre-vapor formulation reservoir element. The tobacco containing section includes a tobacco housing and a tobacco heating element. The first end of the cartridge is configured to be connected to the fourth end of the tobacco containing section, and the second end of the cartridge is configured to be connected to the third end of the tobacco containing section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.