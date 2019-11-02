The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Credit data analysis; (U.S. Patent 10,460,306); Heather Ramos of Glen Allen; Shankar Chithambarana of Henrico; Mark Mendez of Henrico; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A device may receive transaction data associated with a plurality of merchants. The transaction data may include a first set of transactions and, for each transaction included in the first set of transactions: data identifying a merchant and a method of payment. The device may identify, from the first set of transactions, a second set of transactions associated with a credit account method of payment from the first set of transactions. The device may train, based on the first set of transactions and the second set of transactions, a merchant model. The merchant model may be trained to: receive, as input, data identifying the merchant, and produce, as output, a measure of likelihood that the merchant accepts the credit account method of payment. The device may perform an action based on the merchant model.
Basketball shooting training device; (U.S. Patent 10,456,647); OnlyNet LLC of Richmond: A basketball shooting training device employs a housing for retaining an optical projection device and one or more straps for facilitating a secure connection to the user. In various embodiments, the optical projection device is configured to emit a light beam, which facilitates prompt and accurate feedback for a user employing the device.
Sphingosine kinase type 1 inhibitors and uses thereof; (U.S. Patent 10,456,370); Sarah Spiegel of Richmond and others; Virginia Commonwealth University; Enzo Therapeutics Inc. of Farmingdale, N.Y.: Provided are inhibitors of sphingosine kinase Type I and their use in the treatment of asthma, among other indications and diseases.
Mixed detergent composition for intake valve deposit control; (U.S. Patent 10,457,884); William Jay Colucci of Glen Allen; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: A detergent additive package, fuel additive concentrate, fuel composition and method for operating an engine on an unleaded gasoline fuel. The additive package includes a Mannich base detergent mixture, wherein the mixture contains a first Mannich base detergent component derived from a di- or polyamine and a second Mannich base detergent component derived from a monoamine. A weight ratio of the first Mannich base detergent to the second Mannich base detergent in the mixture ranges from about 1:6 to about 3:1.
