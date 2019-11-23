The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Methods and systems for measuring user and system metrics; (U.S. Patent 10,481,995); Venkata Mandali, Sateesh Mamidala, Arunkumar Natarajan of Glen Allen and others; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A method including receiving, from a user device, a user request to access data associated with a web page; generating, by a processor, a first transaction identification; collecting transaction information, the transaction information comprising server-side metrics; integrating, by the processor, the first transaction identification with the transaction information; transmitting, by the processor, the first transaction identification to the user device; receiving, from the user device, client-side data associated with a second transaction identification; integrating, by the processor, the server-side metrics and the client-side data; and analyzing, by the processor, the integrated server-side metrics and the client-side data.
Transmission control device; (U.S. Patent 10,480,644); Charles R. Turner of Montpelier; Powertrain Control Solutions LLC of Ashland: An enhanced control system for an electronic automatic transmission enables the transmission to operate in a full neutral idle, a reverse lockout, and an inching mode. These functions improve the mileage and durability of the operation of the transmission. They also enable the inching mode for use especially in industrial applications.
Emulsifier for use in lubricating oil; (U.S. Patent 10,479,953); Andrew Yeung of Henrico and others; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: The present disclosure relates to emulsifying agents produced from succinic acids or anhydrides and polyalkylene glycols. The present disclosure also relates to lubricating oils containing such emulsifying agents. The emulsifying agent provides a lubricating oil that is substantially free of an aqueous layer after about 24 hours when tested according to ASTM D7563-10.
Undercounter appliance drain pan; (U.S. Patent 10,478,039); Matthew M. Gunn of Richmond; Armory Products Inc. of Richmond: An appliance drain pan comprises a continuous upturned rim around an outer edge of the drain pan, the rim having a top edge; horizontal left and right side support ledges enclosed by the rim; and a central depression between the horizontal left and right side support ledges. The central depression is deeper than side support ledges relative to the top edge of the rim. At least a portion of the central depression extends under at least a portion of each of the side support ledges.
