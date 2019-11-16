The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Management of energy demand and energy efficiency savings from voltage optimization on electric power systems using AMI-based data analysis; (U.S. Patent 10,476,273); Stephen J. Tyler of Henrico; Phillip W. Powell of Chesterfield; Dominion Energy Inc. of Richmond: A method, apparatus, system and computer program is provided for controlling an electric power system, including implementation of a voltage control and conservation (VCC) system used to optimally control the independent voltage and capacitor banks using a linear optimization methodology to minimize the losses in the EEDCS and the EUS. An energy validation process system (EVP) is provided which is used to document the savings of the VCC and an EPP is used to optimize improvements to the EEDCS for continuously improving the energy losses in the EEDS. The EVP system measures the improvement in the EEDS a result of operating the VCC system in the "ON" state determining the level of energy conservation achieved by the VCC system.
***
System and method for exchanging data with smart cards; (U.S. Patent 10,475,027); Matthew T. Guise of Richmond; Capital One Financial Corp. of McLean: A system that includes an issuer system that receives, via a network, registration information from a mobile device, wherein the issuer system is associated with a financial institution that issues a smart card to a user and wherein the registration information includes an identifier of the mobile device, and a mobile device application associated with the issuer system, that when executed on a mobile device, communicates with the issuer system to validate the mobile device as a trusted device and enables the trusted device to communicate with the smart card and enable smart card management features mobile device application.
***
Obfuscation of information obtained by a card reader; (U.S. Patent 10,474,850); Richard Post of Mechanicsville; Nathaniel McKinnon of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: An example method may include transmitting a noise signal through a reader connection of a magnetic reader element. The control component and the magnetic reader element may be associated with a card reader device of a transaction device, and the magnetic reader element may be configured to read a magnetic strip of a transaction card. The method may include receiving, from the magnetic reader element, a reader connection signal from the reader connection. The reader connection signal may include the noise signal. The method may include extracting, from the reader connection signal, a card information signal associated with the transaction card from the magnetic strip. The card information signal may be extracted based on the noise signal. The method may include performing an action associated with the card information signal.
***
Sterilization or disinfection of workpieces, including medical and dental instruments; (U.S. Patent 10,471,16); John Richardson of Hanover; Kevin White and Rob Bedinger of Richmond; Benjamin Niemaseck of Chesterfield; Douglas McIlwaine of Ashland; James Wilkins of Midlothian; Chemtreat Inc. of Henrico: Devices and methods for sterilizing and/or disinfecting workpieces, such as medical and dental instruments. The device can include a chamber that receives the workpieces and can be sealed. The chamber is filled with chlorine dioxide gas to a threshold concentration and for a time sufficient to sterilize and/or disinfect the workpieces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.