The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Polyvalent chimeric OspC vaccinogen and diagnostic antigen; (U.S. Patent 10,466,240); Richard T. Marconi of Midlothian; Lee D. Oliver of Henrico and others; Virginia Commonwealth University: Chimeric polyvalent recombinant proteins for use as vaccines and diagnostics for Lyme disease (e.g. in canines and humans) are provided. The chimeric proteins comprise epitopes of the loop 5 region and/or the alpha helix 5 region of outer surface protein C (OspC) types and/or OspE types. The OspC types may be associated with mammalian Borrelia infections.
Cartridge for e-vaping device with open-microchannels; (U.S. Patent 10,463,077); Raymond Lau of Richmond; Ali Rostami of Glen Allen; Eric A. Hawes of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A cartridge for an e-vaping device includes a reservoir configured to hold a pre-vapor formulation and a channel structure that includes a channel surface with one or more open-microchannels. An open-microchannel in the channel structure may be in fluid communication with the reservoir and may transport pre-vapor formulation from the reservoir to a heating element based on capillary action of the pre-vapor formulation through the open-microchannels. The heating element may vaporize the pre-vapor formulation drawn through one or more open-microchannels. The cartridge may be independent of fibrous dispensing interfaces, including one or more wicks. Fabrication of such a cartridge may be simplified, faster, cheaper, some combination thereof, or the like relative to fabrication of a cartridge that includes a fibrous or soft dispensing interface to draw pre-vapor formulation from a reservoir to a heating element.
Pouch material for smokeless tobacco and tobacco substitute products; (U.S. Patent 10,463,070); Andrew Nathan Carroll of Chester; Shannon Maxwell Black of Richmond; Yan Helen Sun of Midlothian and others; Altria Client Services LLC: A melt-blown fabric for pouching smokeless tobacco or a smokeless tobacco substitute can include melt-blown polymer fibers. The fabric can have a basis weight of less than 10 gsm and a tensile strength of at least 4 mJ in at least one predetermined direction. Method of making the fabric can include melt-blowing a polymeric material against a support surface and bonding the fibers or arranging them in a predetermined orientation. Pouched smokeless tobacco or tobacco substitute products including the fabrics provided herein can provide desirable flavor and tactile experience.
Mixer Bowl; (U.S. Patent D865,437); Mark C. Steiner of Midlothian; Koen Aidan Ambrose of Glen Allen; Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. of Henrico: The ornamental design for a mixer bowl.
