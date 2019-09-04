Quote of the day
“He said I didn’t have an ego? Thanks man. First time I’ve heard that one.”
— Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, responding to newly signed running back LeSean McCoy’s comments that nobody in the Kansas City locker room has an ego.
Quote of the day
“He said I didn’t have an ego? Thanks man. First time I’ve heard that one.”
— Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, responding to newly signed running back LeSean McCoy’s comments that nobody in the Kansas City locker room has an ego.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.