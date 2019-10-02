L.A. RAMS (3-1) AT SEATTLE (3-1)
Line: Seahawks by 1½ Time: 8:20 (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)
Comment: Playoff-quality teams. Division rivals. Star quarterbacks. A pointfest likely. Rams opened as early 3-point road favorites before the line swung sharply to Seattle after L.A.’s brutal 55-40 home loss to Tampa Bay. If the Rams’ porous secondary got schooled by Jameis Winston, what might Russell Wilson do? No result except a low score would surprise in this tossup game. However, the Rams have won three straight in series and are on a 9-1 roll in NFC West games.
Wrath of Woody: The Rams drew criticism for giving Todd Gurley just five carries Sunday against Tampa Bay. First, how do the Rams give up 55 points to Tampa Bay? Seems problematic. Second, the Rams ran 81 plays. Sixty-eight were passes, two were sacks and 11 were running plays. That’s why Gurley had five carries. The Rams aren’t abandoning the running game. They were behind most of the game. Sheesh. Still ... Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23.
