STEELERS (5-4) at BROWNS (3-6)
Line: Steelers by 2½
Time: 8:20 (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)
Comment: Pittsburgh is on a 7-0-1 roll in a series that last saw a Browns win in 2014. Cleveland’s best shot is big running (and lots of it) from Nick Chubb, because Pittsburgh’s pass rush figures to be a nightmare for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Steelers’ offense could use a boost and gets one here with expected return of running back James Conner.
Wrath of Woody: Steelers players are surprised to hear a roar of laughter coming from the coaches’ dressing room before the game. When asked what that was all about, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says, “I said to my assistants, ‘I might be losing track of time. Is it April 1? Because I heard a rumor I was interested in leaving the most stable, professionally run organization in pro football to work for the Redskins.’” The players also roar with laughter. Pittsburgh 26-24
