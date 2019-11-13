Rams' O-line woes worsen with injuries to Allen, Havenstein

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

 Keith Srakocic

STEELERS (5-4) at BROWNS (3-6)

Line: Steelers by 2½

Time: 8:20 (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Comment: Pittsburgh is on a 7-0-1 roll in a series that last saw a Browns win in 2014. Cleveland’s best shot is big running (and lots of it) from Nick Chubb, because Pittsburgh’s pass rush figures to be a nightmare for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Steelers’ offense could use a boost and gets one here with expected return of running back James Conner.

Wrath of Woody: Steelers players are surprised to hear a roar of laughter coming from the coaches’ dressing room before the game. When asked what that was all about, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says, “I said to my assistants, ‘I might be losing track of time. Is it April 1? Because I heard a rumor I was interested in leaving the most stable, professionally run organization in pro football to work for the Redskins.’” The players also roar with laughter. Pittsburgh 26-24

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Comment by Greg Cote,

Miami Herald; prediction by

staff columnist Paul Woody

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription