VCU at Wichita State

Saturday: Noon TV: ESPN2 Radio: 910, 98.5

Where: Charles Koch Arena (cap. 10,506), Wichita, Kan.

Records: VCU 9-2; Wichita State 9-1

Notable: Saturday will mark the sixth meeting all-time between VCU and Wichita State. The Rams lead the series 3-2. … VCU is coming off a 76-71 win at the College of Charleston on Wednesday. Wichita State beat Oklahoma 80-75 last Saturday. … Wichita State is 32nd in the country with 11.6 turnovers allowed per game, while VCU is sixth in the nation in turnovers forced per game with 19.73. … Wichita State is 12th in the nation in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions. VCU is 33rd (90.5).

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription