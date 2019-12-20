VCU at Wichita State
Saturday: Noon TV: ESPN2 Radio: 910, 98.5
Where: Charles Koch Arena (cap. 10,506), Wichita, Kan.
Records: VCU 9-2; Wichita State 9-1
Notable: Saturday will mark the sixth meeting all-time between VCU and Wichita State. The Rams lead the series 3-2. … VCU is coming off a 76-71 win at the College of Charleston on Wednesday. Wichita State beat Oklahoma 80-75 last Saturday. … Wichita State is 32nd in the country with 11.6 turnovers allowed per game, while VCU is sixth in the nation in turnovers forced per game with 19.73. … Wichita State is 12th in the nation in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions. VCU is 33rd (90.5).
