1917
(R • 3.5 stars) Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including one’s own brother. (119 minutes)
CineBistro Fri. 2, 5, 8:30 Sat. 5, 8:30, 11:15 Sun. 2, 5, 8:30 Mon.-Tue. 5, 8 Wed. 5, 9 Thu. 5
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 11:35, 2:40, 5:30, 8:20, 11:15 Sun. 11:35, 2:40, 5:30, 8:15, 11 Mon.-Thu. 1, 4:10, 7:20, 10:25
Westchester Fri. 12:50, 3:45, 6:40, 9:30 Sun.-Tue. 12:50, 3:45, 6:40, 9:30
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1, 4:05, 6:45, 9:55 Sun.-Wed. 1, 4:05, 6:45
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 12:40, 3:45, 6:50, 9:45
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 12:50, 3:50, 7:05, 9:55
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 1:05, 4:10, 7, 10:05
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
(R • 2.5 stars) Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (124 minutes)
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1, 4, 7, 10 Sun.-Wed. 1, 4, 7
CineBistro Fri. 4:30, 8, 10:45 Sat. 1:30, 4:30, 8, 10:45 Sun. 1:30, 4:30, 8 Mon.-Tue. 4:30, 8 Wed. 4:30, 8:30 Thu. 4:30, 9
AMC Dine-In Fri. 1:15, 3:15, 7, 8:30 Sat. 11:30, 1:30, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 Sun. 11:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:15 Mon.-Wed. 1:15, 3:15, 7, 8:30
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 10:40, 1:40, 4:50, 7:50, 10:50 Mon.-Thu. 1:40, 4:50, 7:45, 10:45
Short Pump Fri.-Wed. 1:20, 4:15, 7:15, 10:20
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:15, 4:25, 7:30, 10:35
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 1:20, 4:20, 7:30, 10:30
Westchester Fri. 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15 Sun.-Tue. 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 1:40, 4:40, 7:45, 10:45
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
(PG • 3.5 stars) Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chip away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (107 minutes)
Ashland Theatre Wed. 7
BHEESHMA
(Not Rated) A man who wants to remain single finds true love. Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, Vennela Kishore, Mirchi Kiran, Anant Nag (150 minutes)
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:15, 4:45, 8:05
BIRDS OF PREY
(R) Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when three deadly women — Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya — unexpectedly become her allies. (109 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 11:40, 2:30, 5:20, 8, 11 Sun.-Thu. 11:40, 2:30, 5:20, 8, 10:45
AMC Dine-In Fri. 2:45, 6, 8:45 Sat. 12, 3, 6, 8:30, 11 Sun. 12, 3, 6, 8:30 Mon.-Wed. 2:45, 6, 8:45
Short Pump Fri. 2, 4:45, 7:45, 10:25 Sat. 10:30, 4:45, 7:45, 10:25 Sun. 10:30, 2, 4:45, 7:45, 10:25 Mon.-Wed. 2, 4:45, 7:45, 10:25
Virginia Center Fri. 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:15 Sat. 7:20, 10:15 Sun. 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:15
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 4:25, 10:10 Sun.-Wed. 4:25
Westchester Fri. 1:55, 4:50, 7:50, 10:25 Sun.-Tue. 1:55, 4:50, 7:50, 10:25
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 1:40, 4:40, 7:35, 10:25
Commonwealth Fri.-Tue. 1:55, 5, 7:40, 10:30
BRAHMS: THE BOY II
(PG-13) Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (86 minutes)
AMC Dine-In Fri. 1, 4:15, 6:15, 9:45 Sat. 11, 2, 5, 7:45, 10 Sun. 11, 2:15, 5, 7:45 Mon.-Wed. 1, 4:15, 6:15
Westchester Fri. 12:35, 2:55, 5:35, 8:05, 10:25 Sun.-Tue. 12:35, 2:55, 5:35, 8:05, 10:25
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:05 Sun.-Wed. 1:45, 4:45, 7:45
Short Pump Fri. 2:15, 4:55, 7:35, 10:10 Sat. 11, 2:15, 4:55, 7:35, 10:10 Sun. 10:45, 2:15, 4:55, 7:35, 10:10 Mon.-Wed. 2:15, 4:55, 7:35, 10:10
Southpark Fri.-Wed. 2:35, 5, 7:20, 9:55
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:50, 4:25, 7, 9:35
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 10:35, 1:15, 3:50, 6:45, 10:05 Mon.-Thu. 11:25, 2:05, 4:40, 7:35, 10:05
Commonwealth Fri.-Tue. 1:15, 3:35, 6, 8:20, 10:45 Wed. 1:05, 1:15, 3:35, 6, 8:20, 10:45
THE CALL OF THE WILD
(PG) Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (100 minutes)
AMC Dine-In Fri. 2, 5, 7:30, 10 Sat. 11, 2:15, 5:15, 8, 10:45 Sun. 11, 2:15, 5:15, 8 Mon.-Wed. 2, 5, 7:30
Destination Fri.-Sun. 1, 4, 7 Mon.-Wed. 7
CineBistro Fri. 2:30, 6, 9:15 Sat. 11:30, 2:30, 6, 9:15 Sun. 11:30, 2:30, 6 Mon.-Thu. 3, 6
Short Pump Fri. 1:35, 2:25, 4:20, 5, 6:50, 7:40, 9:25, 10:15 Sat. 11, 11:50, 12:20, 2:25, 10:30, 4:20, 5, 6:20, 7:40, 9:25, 10:10 Sun. 10:30, 11, 11:50, 1:35, 2:25, 4:20, 5, 6:50, 7:40, 9:30, 10:15 Mon.-Wed. 1:35, 2:25, 4:20, 5, 6:50, 7:40, 9:25, 10:15
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:45 Sun.-Wed. 1:20, 4:20, 7:10
Westchester Fri. 1:15, 2, 4, 4:45, 6:35, 7:30, 9:20, 10:05 Sun.-Tue. 1:15, 2, 4, 4:45, 6:35, 7:30, 9:20, 10:05
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 1:10, 1:50, 4, 4:40, 6:50, 7:30, 9:40, 10:20
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:10, 1:55, 3:55, 4:40, 6:40, 7:25, 9:20, 10:05
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 1, 1:50, 4, 4:30, 6:40, 7:10, 9:20, 9:50
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 10:50, 1:30, 4:15, 6:50, 9:40 Mon.-Thu. 11:05, 1:35, 4:15, 6:50, 9:30
COLOR OUT OF SPACE
(Not Rated • 3 stars) After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism that infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare. (111 minutes)
The Byrd Fri.-Tue. 9:30 Thu. 9:30
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
(R • 4 stars) A loser robs a Brooklyn bank with his stupid buddy to pay for his lover’s sex change. Al Pacino, John Cazale, Charles Durning, Chris Sarandon, Sully Boyar (130 minutes)
The Byrd Wed. 7
DOLITTLE
(PG • 1.5 stars) Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley (100 minutes)
AMC Dine-In Fri. 1, 6:30 Sat.-Sun. 10:30, 3:45 Mon.-Wed. 1, 6:30
Westchester Fri. 1:20, 4:15 Sun.-Tue. 1:20, 4:15
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 1:45, 4:15
DOWNHILL
(R) A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (85 minutes)
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 4:50, 10:35
EMMA.
(PG) Emma Woodhouse occupies herself with matchmaking and meddling in the lives of friends and family. Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart (125 minutes)
Short Pump Thu. 7:10, 10:10
Commonwealth Thu. 7, 10:15
Westchester Thu. 7, 10
FANTASY ISLAND
(PG-13) The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (109 minutes)
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 12:35, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:45, 4:35, 7:40, 10:30
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 2:10, 5:10, 7:55, 10:40
AMC Dine-In Fri. 2, 5:15, 8:15, 11 Sat.-Sun. 11:30, 2:45, 5:30, 8:15 Mon.-Wed. 2, 5:15, 8:15
Short Pump Fri. 1:25, 4:10, 10:05 Mon.-Wed. 1:25, 4:10, 7:05, 9:45
Westchester Fri. 1:50, 4:40, 7:20, 10 Sun.-Tue. 1:50, 4:40, 7:20, 10
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 10:05, 12:40, 3:40, 6:30, 9:45 Mon.-Thu. 12:40, 3:40, 6:30, 9:45
FORD V FERRARI
(PG-13 • 3.5 stars) Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car-driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts (152 minutes)
Ashland Theatre Thu. 7
FORENSIC
(Not Rated) Tovino Thomas
Short Pump Fri. 7 Sun. 12:55, 9:05
FROZEN II
(PG • 3 stars) After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa the Snow Queen travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. (103 minutes)
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:40
The Byrd Sat.-Sun. 4:30 Tue. 7
THE GENTLEMEN
(R • 2.5 stars) Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (113 minutes)
Criterion Fri.-Sun. 1:10, 9:30 Mon.-Thu. 3:20, 9:15
Short Pump Fri.-Wed. 1:15, 7:10
Commonwealth Fri. 1, 3:50, 6:45, 9:35
West Tower Fri.-Wed. 1:35, 7:10
Westchester Fri. 12:55, 3:55, 9:55 Sun.-Mon. 12:55, 3:55, 7:05, 9:55 Tue. 12:55, 3:55, 9:55
AMC Dine-In Fri. 3:30, 9:15 Sat.-Sun. 1, 6:30 Mon.-Wed. 3:30
Southpark Fri. 12:50, 3:40, 10 Sat. 3:40, 7, 10 Sun.-Mon. 12:50, 3:40, 7, 10 Tue.-Wed. 12:50, 3:40, 10 Thu. 12:50, 3:40, 7, 10
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1, 4:05, 6:55, 9:45
HIT
(Not Rated) Vishwaksen Naidu
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:30, 4:35, 7:30, 10:25
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE
(PG-13) Brian, James, Joe and Sal pull hilarious pranks on an unsuspecting public. Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano (93 minutes)
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:05, 4:30, 7:05, 10 Sun.-Thu. 1:05, 4:30, 7:05
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 1:10, 4:15, 7, 9:30
Short Pump Fri. 2:20, 4:50, 7:50, 10:25 Sat.-Sun. 10:55, 11:40, 2:20, 4:50, 7:50, 10:25 Mon.-Wed. 2:20, 4:50, 7:50, 10:25
CineBistro Fri. 4, 7:30, 11 Sat. 12:30, 4, 7:30, 11:30 Sun. 1, 4, 7:30 Mon.-Tue. 4, 7:30 Wed. 4, 8 Thu. 4, 8:30
AMC Dine-In Fri. 2:15, 5:30, 8, 10:45 Sat. 11:45, 2:30, 4:45, 7, 9:45 Sun. 11:45, 2:30, 4:45, 7 Mon.-Wed. 2:15, 5:30, 8
Westchester Fri.-Tue. 12:30, 2:55, 5:20, 7:55, 10:20
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 2, 4:45, 7:20, 9:50
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 2:15, 4:55, 7:45, 10:20
THE INVISIBLE MAN
(R) After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (124 minutes)
Westchester Fri.-Sun. 12:40, 1:10, 3:50, 4:20, 6:55, 7:25, 9:50, 10:20 Mon.-Tue. 12:40, 1:10, 3:50, 4:20, 6:55, 7:25, 9:15, 9:50 Wed.-Thu. 1:10, 4:20, 7:25, 10:20
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 12:55, 1:25, 4:05, 4:35, 7:15, 7:45, 10:25, 10:55 Thu. 1:25, 4:35, 7:45, 10:55
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:10, 1:30, 3:50, 4:10, 6:55, 7:15, 9:55, 10:15 Sun.-Thu. 1:10, 1:30, 3:50, 4:10, 6:55, 7:15
Southpark Fri. 12:30, 12:55, 1:25, 3:35, 4:05, 4:45, 6:45, 7:15, 7:45, 9:50, 10:25 Sat. 12:30, 12:55, 1:25, 3:40, 4:05, 4:45, 6:45, 7:15, 7:45, 9:50, 10:25 Sun.-Wed. 12:30, 12:55, 1:25, 3:35, 4:05, 4:45, 6:45, 7:15, 7:45, 9:50, 10:25 Thu. 12:30, 12:55, 3:35, 4:05, 6:45, 7:15, 9:50, 10:25
CineBistro Fri. 3:30, 7, 10:15 Sat. 12, 3:30, 7, 10:15 Sun. 12:30, 3:30, 7 Mon.-Tue. 3:30, 7 Wed. 3:30, 7:30 Thu. 3:30, 8
AMC Dine-In Fri. 1:45, 4:30, 7:45, 10:30 Sat. 10:45, 1:45, 4:30, 7:45, 9:15, 10:30 Sun. 10:45, 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 Mon. 1:45, 4:30, 7:45 Tue. 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 Wed. 1:45, 4:30, 7:45 Thu. 4:30, 7:30
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 10, 11:10, 1, 2:10, 4, 5:10, 7, 8:10, 10, 11:10 Sun. 10, 11:10, 1, 2:10, 4, 5:10, 7, 8:10, 10, 11 Mon.-Thu. 11:10, 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 10:50
Short Pump Fri. 1, 4, 7, 10 Sat.-Sun. 11:20, 1, 4, 7, 10 Mon.-Thu. 1, 4, 7, 10
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 12:50, 1:35, 4, 4:45, 7:15, 8, 9:40, 10:25 Mon.-Wed. 12:50, 4, 7:10, 10:15
In IMAX at:
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 1:10, 4:20, 7:30, 10:40 Thu. 1:10
Short Pump Fri. 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 Sat.-Sun. 10:35, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 Mon.-Wed. 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 Thu. 2
JOJO RABBIT
(PG-13 • 3.5 stars) Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend — Adolf Hitler — Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. Roman Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Sam Rockwell (108 minutes)
Criterion Fri.-Sun. 10:10, 4, 6:50 Mon.-Thu. 12:15, 6:20
Ashland Theatre Sun. 2
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
(PG-13 • 2.5 stars) When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (123 minutes)
Westchester Fri. 1:05, 4:05, 6:55, 9:55 Sun.-Tue. 1:05, 4:05, 6:55, 9:55
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 12:45, 3:50, 6:55, 10:05
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 10:20, 1:10, 4:20, 7:15, 10:35 Mon.-Thu. 1:10, 4:20, 7:15, 10:35
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 1:20, 4:15, 7:20, 10:15
Short Pump Fri.-Wed. 1:05, 3:55, 6:45, 9:35
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:05, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10
JUST MERCY
(PG-13 • 3 stars) Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (136 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Wed. 12, 3:20 Thu. 11:30, 2:50
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 1:20, 7:25
KNIVES OUT
(PG-13 • 3.5 stars) The circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey are mysterious, but there’s one thing that renowned Detective Benoit Blanc knows for sure: Everyone in the wildly dysfunctional Thrombey family is a suspect. (130 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Thu. 3, 9:50
The Byrd Fri.-Sun. 7 Thu. 7
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 1:30, 4:30, 7:35, 10:35
Westchester Fri. 6:45, 9:40 Sun.-Tue. 6:45, 9:40
LITTLE WOMEN
(PG • 3.5 stars) In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (135 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Thu. 11:50, 6:20
THE LODGE
(R) During a family retreat to a remote winter cabin, a man leaves his two children in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace. Isolated and alone, they are trapped by a blizzard inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past. Riley Keough, Jaeden Lieberher, Lia McHugh, Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone (108 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Wed. 6:40, 9:20
MAFIA: CHAPTER 1
(Not Rated) Arun Vijay, Priya Shankar, Prasanna
Virginia Center Fri. 12:55, 3:45 Sat.-Sun. 12:55, 3:45, 6:30
MET OPERA 19/20: AGRIPPINA
(Not Rated)
Westchester Sat. 12:55
CineBistro Sat. 12:55
Commonwealth Sat. 12:55
Virginia Center Sat. 12:55
MET OPERA: AGRIPPINA ENCORE
(Not Rated)
CineBistro Wed. 6:30
Virginia Center Wed. 1, 6:30
Westchester Wed. 1, 6:30
Commonwealth Wed. 1, 6:30
MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING
(PG-13) Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain. Justin Briner, Clifford Chapin, Johnny Bosch, Maxey Whitehead, Dani Chambers (104 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Thu. 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20
Westchester Sat. 12:55 Wed. 7
Commonwealth Sat. 12:55 Wed. 7
Southpark Sat. 12:55 Wed. 7
Virginia Center Sat. 12:55 Wed. 7
Short Pump Sat. 12:55 Wed. 7
With subtitles at:
Southpark Fri. 7 Tue. 7
Westchester Fri. 7 Tue. 7
Short Pump Fri. 7 Tue. 7
Virginia Center Fri. 7 Tue. 7
Commonwealth Fri. 7 Tue. 7
ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND
(R) The story of a band that went from backing up Bob Dylan to becoming one of the most influential groups of its era. (100 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10 Mon.-Thu. 11:15, 1:55, 4:35, 7:10, 10:10
ONWARD
(PG) Two sibling elves embark on a quest to discover if there is any magic left in the world. Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong (103 minutes)
Short Pump Sat. 3 Thu. 7
Commonwealth Sat. 3 Thu. 6:30, 9:30
Destination Thu. 7
Westchester Thu. 6, 7, 7:30, 8:50, 9:50, 10:20
West Tower Thu. 6
Movieland Thu. 6, 9
Southpark Thu. 6, 8:50, 9:30
In 3D at:
Short Pump Thu. 9:50
West Tower Thu. 6:30
Commonwealth Thu. 6:15, 9:15
Westchester Thu. 6:30, 9:20
Southpark Thu. 6:30
In IMAX at:
Commonwealth Thu. 6, 9
Short Pump Thu. 6, 8:50
PARASITE
(R • 3.5 stars) Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. Song Kang-ho, Yeo-jeong Jo, So-dam Park, Woo-sik Choi, Sun-kyun Lee (132 minutes)
Commonwealth Fri.-Wed. 6:55, 10
Criterion Fri.-Sun. 11:40, 2:50, 6, 9 Mon.-Thu. 12, 3, 6, 9
Short Pump Fri.-Wed. 4:05, 9:55
THE PHOTOGRAPH
(PG-13) A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (106 minutes)
Short Pump Fri. 1:50, 4:25, 9:40 Sat. 4:25, 7:05, 9:40 Sun.-Mon. 1:50, 4:25, 7:05, 9:40 Tue.-Wed. 1:50, 4:25, 9:40
CineBistro Fri. 3, 6:30, 9:45 Sat. 11, 2, 6:30, 9:45 Sun. 12, 3, 6:30 Mon.-Tue. 3, 6:30 Wed. 3, 7 Thu. 3, 6:30
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 9:40 Sun.-Wed. 1:15, 4:10, 7:05
AMC Dine-In Fri. 2:30, 5:45, 9 Sat.-Sun. 12:30, 3:15, 6:15, 8:45 Mon.-Wed. 2:30, 5:45, 8:15
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 1:35, 4:35, 7:25, 10:10
Westchester Fri. 10:10 Sun.-Tue. 10:10
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:25, 4:20, 7:15, 10
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 9:50, 12:30, 3:10, 6, 9:35 Mon.-Thu. 12:50, 3:40, 6:30, 9:35
Commonwealth Fri. 2, 4:50, 7:35, 10:15 Sat. 7:35, 10:15 Sun.-Wed. 2, 4:50, 7:35, 10:15
PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE
(R • 3.5 stars) In 1770 the young daughter of a French countess develops a mutual attraction to the female artist commissioned to paint her wedding portrait. (119 minutes)
Criterion Fri.-Sun. 10, 12:50, 3:40, 6:30, 9:20 Mon.-Thu. 12:30, 3:40, 6:35, 9:20
PREMATURE
(Not Rated) On a summer night in Harlem during her last months at home before starting college, 17-year-old poet Ayanna begins a summer romance with Isaiah, a music producer who has just moved to the city. Zora Howard, Joshua Boone, Michelle Wilson, Alexis Wint, Imani Lewis (90 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Thu. 11:30, 2:20, 5, 7:40, 10:40
SEBERG
(R • 2 stars) In the late 1960s, French new wave actress and “Breathless” star Jean Seberg becomes the target of the FBI due to her support of the civil rights movement and her romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal, a Black Panther activist. (103 minutes)
Criterion Fri.-Sun. 10:30, 1:30, 4:10, 7:05, 9:40 Mon.-Thu. 1, 4, 6:55, 9:30
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS
(PG • 3 stars) A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (91 minutes)
The Byrd Sat. 10
SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN
(Not Rated) Ayushmann Khurrana
Virginia Center Fri. 1, 3:55, 6:45, 9:35 Sat. 3:55, 6:45, 9:35 Sun. 1, 3:55, 6:45, 9:35
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
(PG) Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend — a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. (100 minutes)
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:20, 2:05, 4:05, 4:50, 6:50, 7:35, 9:30, 10:15
Destination Fri.-Sun. 1, 4, 7 Mon.-Wed. 7
AMC Dine-In Fri. 1:30, 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sat. 10:30, 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sun. 10:30, 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon.-Wed. 1:30, 4, 6:45
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 1:15, 1:45, 3:55, 4:25, 6:35, 7:05, 9:15, 9:45
Commonwealth Fri. 1:05, 1:35, 2:05, 4:25, 4:55, 7:10, 7:40, 9:40, 9:55, 10:25 Sat. 1:35, 2:05, 3:55, 4:25, 4:55, 6:40, 7:10, 7:40, 9:25, 9:55, 10:25 Sun.-Mon. 1:05, 1:35, 2:05, 3:55, 4:25, 4:55, 6:40, 7:10, 7:40, 9:25, 9:55, 10:25 Tue. 1:05, 1:35, 2:05, 4:25, 4:55, 7:10, 7:40, 9:40, 9:55, 10:25 Wed. 1:35, 2:05, 4:25, 4:55, 7:10, 7:40, 9:55, 10:25
Short Pump Fri. 1:10, 2:10, 3:50, 4:40, 6:30, 7:20, 9:10, 9:50 Sat.-Sun. 10:40, 11:30, 1:10, 2:10, 3:50, 4:40, 6:30, 7:20, 9:10, 9:50 Mon.-Wed. 1:10, 2:10, 3:50, 4:40, 6:30, 7:20, 9:10, 9:50
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:25, 3:55, 7:20, 9:35 Sun.-Wed. 1:25, 3:55, 7:20
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 10:10, 11:20, 12:50, 2, 3:30, 4:30, 6:10, 7:20, 9:30, 10:30 Mon.-Thu. 11:10, 12:10, 1:50, 2:50, 4:20, 5:20, 7, 8, 9:40, 10:40
Westchester Fri. 1, 1:40, 2:10, 3:40, 4:35, 5:05, 6:30, 7:10, 7:40, 9:10, 9:45 Sun. 1, 1:40, 2:10, 3:40, 4:35, 5:05, 6:30, 7:10, 7:40, 9:10, 9:45 Mon.-Tue. 1, 1:40, 2:10, 3:40, 4:35, 5:05, 6:30, 7:10, 7:40, 9:45, 10:20
TAXI DRIVER
(R • 4 stars) A disturbed New York cabbie befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (113 minutes)
The Byrd Mon. 7
THE WORLD BEFORE YOUR FEET
(Not Rated) For over six years, Matt Green has been walking every street in New York City, over 8,000 miles, on a journey of discovery, humanity and wonder. (95 minutes)
Ashland Theatre Fri.-Sat. 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.