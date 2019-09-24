Vikings bring back Treadwell, Sherels
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday brought back a pair of familiar players, signing cornerback/punt returner Marcus Sherels and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.
The moves came as the Vikings placed wide receiver/punt returner Chad Beebe on injured reserve with an ankle injury and waived linebacker Devante Downs.
Beebe was hurt on Sunday in a win over Oakland, when he fumbled for the third time in the past two games. He had two catches for 70 yards.
With Josh Doctson already on injured reserve, the Vikings needed more depth behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Treadwell was cut by the Vikings at the end of training camp, after the 2016 first-round draft pick totaled just 56 catches and 517 yards over his first three years in the NFL.
Sherels signed with New Orleans as a free agent in the spring but was let go before the regular season. He has played nine years for the Vikings, holding franchise records for punt return touchdowns (five) and average (10.6 yards).
Barkley to seek second opinion on ankle
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will see foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Wednesday for an additional opinion on what the team and its doctors have called a high ankle sprain, a source confirmed to Newsday.
ESPN was first to report the visit to the doctor who is considered the foremost authority on that area of the body and who performed ankle surgeries on Eli Manning and Derek Jeter in the past.
Barkley suffered his injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in Tampa. He had an MRI and was examined by Dr. Martin O’Malley at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery on Monday, which confirmed the initial speculation of a high ankle sprain.
Elsewhere
Bills: Buffalo promoted defensive tackle Kyle Peko from their practice squad to replace Harrison Phillips, who was placed on injured reserve. The move came two days after Phillips tore a ligament in his left knee in the final minutes of a 21-17 win over Cincinnati. The second-year player had been evenly splitting snaps with Star Lotulelei over the past two weeks.
Peko combined to play in seven games with Denver in 2016 and ‘17, and was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad a year ago.
Bucs: Tampa Bay put backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert on injured reserve. Gabbert has been dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered during the preseason.
Broncos: Denver promoted receiver Fred Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.
49ers: San Francisco signed long snapper Garrison Sanborn to a one-year deal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.