QUESTION: I have had an itchy scalp for months. It was so bad that I often found myself scratching till my scalp bled.
I tried every dandruff shampoo and cure I could find. The doctor recommended tea tree oil, various commercial preparations and then cortisone. In desperation, I poured a capful of Listerine on my scalp.
The itching stopped. The angels sang.
The itching wouldn’t stop for anything before this! I don’t really seem to have dandruff, just the maddening itch. It still comes back, but I just pour the Listerine straight on it, out of the cap, full strength, and it stops. I use a towel to keep Listerine out of my eyes and off my clothes. I use just enough to saturate the itchy spots. I comb it around a little so it doesn’t drip down the back of my neck. And then I just leave it there and bask in the blissful lack of itch.
Shampooing with a hypoallergenic shampoo seems to help it stay calm for a good while afterward. I hope it will cure the problem completely, but meanwhile, I’m just grateful that Listerine stopped the itch before I completely lost my mind!
ANSWER: You are not the first person to report that Listerine was helpful against itchy scalp. Of course, it would be nice to know what is causing the itch in the first place.
If you have lice, Listerine is surprisingly successful at killing them. If you are dealing with a fungal infection of the scalp, Listerine has antifungal ingredients that might help. Once upon a time, the original maker of Listerine advertised the product for “infectious dandruff.” Whatever the cause, we’re delighted that you have achieved relief with an old-fashioned remedy.
QUESTION: Is it still true that people can bleed to death if they need emergency surgery while taking the anticoagulant Xarelto? Is there anything being done about it?
ANSWER: You raise a critical question. New-generation anticoagulants, such as rivaroxaban (Xarelto) and apixaban (Eliquis), carry a risk of bleeding under the best of conditions. If a patient requires emergency surgery, the possibility of hemorrhage is even greater.
Fortunately, emergency physicians and surgeons now have an antidote: andexanet alfa (Andexxa). This intravenous drug can help reverse the anticoagulation effect of Eliquis and Xarelto when patients are faced with uncontrolled bleeding. That’s because the antidote works only for those two anticoagulants and not others. Emergency physicians can learn more about dealing with this kind of crisis in the publication Critical Pathways in Cardiology (September 2019).
