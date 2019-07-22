PRO BASKETBALL
Duncan returns to Spurs as aide
Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach.
The Spurs announced the move Monday, along with the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach. Hardy has been with the Spurs for nearly a decade and now will take on an elevated role. Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs.
- The Los Angeles Lakers have been awarded the rights to
Kostas Antetokounmpo
- on a waiver claim from Dallas. The Lakers announced the move to acquire the 21-year-old brother of Milwaukee Bucks star and league MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo
- . Kostas Antetokounmpo played in two games for Dallas last season.
- Minnesota Lynx rookie
Napheesa Collier
- is replacing injured Aces forward
A’ja Wilson
- for the WNBA All-Star Game. Collier is averaging 11 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
SWIMMING
Peaty wins third world title in 100 breaststroke
Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world swimming championships on Monday night in Gwangju, South Korea. Katinka Hosszu of Hungary also added more gold to her collection.
Peaty claimed the title in 57.14 seconds, a night after he became the first man to break 57 seconds in the semifinals. The British swimmer finished 1.32 seconds ahead of teammate James Wilby.
In the semifinals, Peaty, the current Olympic champion, was timed in 56.88.
Hosszu extended her dominance in the women’s 200 individual medley, claiming her record fourth title. That’s the same number of times she’s won the 400 IM. Hosszu won in 2 minutes, 7.53 seconds. Ye Shiwen of China finished 1.07 seconds back in second. Sydney Pickrem of Canada took bronze.
Canada’s Margaret MacNeil, a 19-year-old competing in her biggest international meet, upset Sarah Sjostrom in the women’s 100 butterfly, an event the Swede had won four times.
MacNeil was timed in 55.83. Sjostrom was second in 56.22, and Emma McKeon of Australia earned bronze in 56.61.
The United States won its first-ever gold in the men’s 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event. Caeleb Dressel‘s time of 22.35 set a championship record and earned him a ninth career world title.
HOCKEY
Lamoureux twins establish charity
Olympic women’s hockey gold medalists Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux have established a new foundation aimed at helping underserved children and communities. The twins said the foundation will work with groups that support disadvantaged children through education and extracurricular activities. It’s an extension of the sisters’ hockey camps for girls and their work with cable and internet provider Comcast, where the twins promote gender equity and internet access for low-income families.
The 30-year-old Grand Forks natives and University of North Dakota standouts helped the United States win the gold medal in South Korea in 2018.
Monique scored the game-tying goal late in the third period of the gold-medal game against Canada. Her sister scored the game-winner in the shootout.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins and forward
Zach Aston-Reese
- avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal that runs through the 2020-21 season. The deal is worth $1 million annually. Aston-Reese, 24, posted career highs in goals with eight and assists with nine despite being limited to 43 games because of a hand injury.
SOCCER
Ronaldo won’t face rape charge
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.
Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual-assault claims can’t be proved beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.
Attorneys for Ronaldo’s accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages. She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in U.S. court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.
- Former U.S. national team left back
Jonathan Bornstein
- has been acquired by Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire from Israel’s Maccabi Netanya. Chicago obtained the No. 1 spot in the MLS waiver order from Columbus for $50,000 in 2020 targeted allocation money, then selected Bornstein off waivers with the No. 1 pick.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
VMI picked last in Southern Conference
VMI was picked last in the Southern Conference preseason poll in voting by the league’s nine football coaches, who chose Wofford as the favorite. The Keydets, who went 1-10 last season (0-8 SoCon), have lost 22 consecutive league games. They play at FBS members Marshall and Army this year. VMI led all Division I teams in pass attempts last season (53.4 per game).
TENNIS
Chardy struggles past Paire
Jeremy Chardy needed 5 match points to beat fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire and reach the second round of the Hamburg (Germany) European Open.
Chardy finally converted a match point to win 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3 against Paire, who at 28th in the world is ranked 49 places higher. The fifth-seeded Paire struggled on serve in the deciding set, racking up six double faults.
Eighth-seeded Christian Garin was beaten 6-4, 7-6 (5) by Andrey Rublev.
- Fourth-seeded
Tamara Zidansek
- beat
Lara Arruabarrena
- 6-2, 6-3 in the opening match of the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open, which is marking its return after a five-year absence. The clay-court event was previously on the WTA calendar from 1990 to 2013.
