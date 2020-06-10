TENNIS
Federer to miss rest of season
Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021.
Federer, 38, had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the pandemic, he has barely missed any elite tennis.
- is the U.S. Open’s new tournament director, the first woman to hold that job at the American Grand Slam tournament. Allaster is a former CEO of the WTA women’s tour and has worked at the U.S. Tennis Association since 2016.
BOXING
Joshua, Fury reach two-fight deal
An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer.
Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua’s camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.
Dates and venues have not been finalized, but Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said the sides have agreed on the financial terms.
Fury plans to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, said on Monday that Fury “owes” Wilder a third fight after claiming the WBC belt off the American with a seventh-round stoppage in February.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Groups want NCAA tourney games out of Idaho
Groups that advocate for civil rights and women’s rights have joined notable athletes in asking the NCAA to move 2021 men’s tournament games out of Idaho after the state passed a law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.
A letter signed by athletes including Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King, Jason Collins and Sue Bird calls for the NCAA to take all championship events out of Idaho. The first and second rounds of the men’s tournament are scheduled for next March at Boise State University. The NCAA has said it opposed the law.
- Longtime Midwestern State women’s coach
Noel Johnson
- , the point guard for Texas Tech’s 1993 national championship team, has died. She was 47. Midwestern State said Ms. Johnson died Tuesday following a 14-month bout with ovarian cancer. Johnson’s 159 wins in 12 seasons as Midwestern State’s coach were the most in program history.
OLYMPICS
IOC to open talks on protests
Amid a global wave of demonstrations against racism, the IOC said it would open talks that could let athletes make stronger protests at the Olympic Games.
Only five months ago the Olympic body strengthened its ban on political statements by specifying that gestures such as taking a knee or raising a fist on a medal podium remain prohibited.
But the IOC’s public stance eased slightly on Wednesday when its president, Thomas Bach, said the in-house athlete committee would “explore different ways” opinions could be expressed during the games — while still “respecting the Olympic spirit.”
SOCCER
U.S. Soccer repeals anthem rule
U.S. Soccer’s board of directors has voted to repeal a 2017 policy that required national team players to stand during the national anthem, a rule adopted after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in support of Colin Kaepernick.
A source with knowledge of the discussions regarding the policy said new president Cindy Parlow Cone first broached repealing the rule last week.
Rapinoe took a knee during the anthem at a pair of national team matches in 2016. She said she wanted to support Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who took a knee during the national anthem before NFL games to raise awareness of racial injustice.
ELSEWHERE
- A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner
Jerry Richardson
- , which had stood in front of the team’s stadium in Charlotte, N.C., since it opened nearly 25 years ago, was removed by workers on Wednesday. The team said it is moving the statue “in the interest of public safety.” In December 2017, Richardson announced he was putting the team up for sale after a Sports Illustrated report, citing unidentified sources, said he made sexually suggestive comments to women and at least on one occasion directed a racial slur at an African American team scout.
- Brown University reinstated its men’s varsity track and cross country programs, with the school president saying dropping the teams to club status would have had a negative effect on efforts to build and maintain diversity on campus, particularly for African Americans. The reversal came two weeks after the school said it would cut varsity sports from 38 to 29 in a move aimed at making the Bears more competitive in the Ivy League.
- Six women have sued USA Swimming, its local associations in California and three now-banned coaches claiming the governing body failed to protect them from abuse by those coaches.
Debra Grodensky
- ,
Suzette Moran
- and
Tracy Palmero
- , along with three other women who remain anonymous, filed three lawsuits this month — two in Alameda County Superior Court in Northern California and one in Orange County Superior Court in Southern California. Among individuals named in the suits are former U.S. Olympic and national team coach
Mitch Ivey
- , former U.S. national team director
Everett Uchiyama
- and former coach
Andrew King
- .
Lonnie Wheeler
- , who wrote or collaborated on more than a dozen sports books, including
Hank Aaron
- ’s autob
- iography, died after years of struggling with conditions related to muscular dystrophy. He was 68
- .
