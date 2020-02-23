BOXING
Fury unleashed on Wilder in rematch
Tyson Fury dropped Deontay Wilder twice Saturday night in their heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas, turning from boxer to puncher to win the title when Wilder’s corner threw in the towel as he was taking a beating in the seventh round.
Fury came back from drug and alcohol abuse to win the title for a second time, made even more surprising because Wilder was the devastating puncher in their first fight 14 months ago.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) fought to a draw with Wilder in their first fight.
The end came at 1:39 of the seventh round when referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel as he was getting pummeled in a neutral corner.
It was the first loss for Wilder in 44 fights, and it came in the 11th defense of the title he won in 2015.
Ringside punch stats indicated Fury’s dominance, showing him outlanding Wilder 82-34 in punches.
TENNIS
Opelka wins twice to take Delray Beach title
Fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka worked overtime and won two matches on Sunday, topping Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 to take the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open championship. Opelka won his second career ATP title. He defeated second-seeded Milos Raonic 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a rain-delayed semifinal, then returned to the court a few hours later for the final.
Opelka, who lives in nearby West Palm Beach, is the fourth American in the past five years to take home the Delray Beach winner’s trophy.
- Third-seeded
Cristian Garín
- beat qualifier
Gianluca Mager
- 7-6 (3), 7-5 to win the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro. It was Garin’s second title this year after winning the Cordoba Open in Argentina earlier in February.
Jeanne Evert Dubin
- , a former world-ranked professional player and a younger sister of 18-time Grand Slam champion
Chris Evert
- , has died after a 2½-year struggle with ovarian cancer. She was 62. She reached a career-high 28th in the world in 1978, when she retired from competition.
NBA
Grizzlies’ Jackson out at least two weeks
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left knee after getting hurt in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Jackson is the Grizzlies’ second-leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points.
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
U.S. rolls past Puerto Rico
USA Basketball is off to a rolling start in the qualifying for next year’s FIBA AmeriCup. Kyle Fogg scored 18 points, Justin Anderson added 17 and the U.S. defeated Puerto Rico 95-73 in Washington to improve to 2-0 in the qualifiers. The two wins in this window of qualifying virtually ensures that the U.S. with a roster mostly of G League players will qualify for the AmeriCup.
BASEBALL
Red Sox put Pedroia on 60-day injured list
The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list, further putting in doubt whether the former AL MVP will play again.
The Red Sox made the move while claiming right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
Pedroia, 36, has played just nine games over the last two seasons. The four-time All-Star has spent the time trying to recover from an injury he sustained when Baltimore’s Manny Machado slid spikes-high into his left knee in May 2017.
- Free agent second baseman
Brian Dozier
- and the San Diego Padres reached agreement on a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training. Dozier has played in the World Series the past two years. He hit 20 home runs with 50 RBIs for the champion Washington Nationals last season and was with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018.
ELSEWHERE
Dorrell named Colorado’s football coach
The University of Colorado reached into the NFL ranks again to find their head football coach, luring Karl Dorrell back to Boulder from the Miami Dolphins.
The hiring came two weeks after Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State. Tucker, who had a decade of experience in the NFL ranks, went 5-7 in his one season in Boulder after arriving from Georgia.
Dorrell was the Dolphins’ receivers coach in 2019 and had recently been promoted to assistant head coach. He served as an assistant coach for the Buffaloes under head coaches Bill McCartney and Rich Neuheisel in the 1990s.
Nana Opoku
- had a career-high 25 points plus 14 rebounds as Mount St. Mary’s defeated visiting Merrimack 65-57 in a game which the Warriors’
Juvaris Hayes
- set an all-divisions record for career steals. Hayes, a senior point guard, claimed the record at 449 with his first steal against Mount St. Mary’s, surpassing
Tennyson Whitted,
- who played for Division III Ramapo College from 2000 to 2003. Hayes finished the game with four steals.
- Defenseman
Zach Bogosian
- went from seeing his contract terminated by the Buffalo Sabres to landing in the thick of the playoff race with the Tampa Bay Lighting. The Lightning signed Bogosian to a one-year, $1.3 million contract. The 12-year veteran returned to the NHL after spending the past week in limbo. The Sabres suspended Bogosian for refusing to report to the minors last weekend, before placing him on unconditional waivers on Friday.
