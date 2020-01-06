NHL
Predators fire Laviolette
Nashville fired Peter Laviolette on Monday after he coached the Predators into the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.
Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy also was dismissed. The Predators (19-15-7) have dropped four of five heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Bruins. They are 11th in the Western Conference standings with 45 points.
There was no word on a replacement for either coach.
Laviolette, 55, went 248-143-60 in 5½ seasons with Nashville.
AUTO RACING
Team Penske switches crew chief roles
Team Penske overhauled the crew chief assignments for all three of its Cup Series teams.
Joey Logano, the 2018 NASCAR champion, will now be paired with Paul Wolfe; 2012 champ Brad Keselowski has Jeremy Bullins; and Ryan Blaney was assigned Todd Gordon.
Keselowski and Wolfe had been paired together since the 2010 Xfinity season. They were paired together in Cup in 2011 have won 21 races since then. Their split leaves 2014 champion Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers as the longest active paired driver-crew chief combo (since 2014) in the Cup Series.
TENNIS
Collins ousts Svitolina; Stosur fells Kerber
Former Virginia star Danielle Collins needed less than an hour to beat 2018 champion Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-1 at the Brisbane (Australia) International..
Collins, 26, finished last year at No. 31 in the rankings, posting five top 20 wins. She has added another one after dismantling the sixth-ranked Svitolina.
Sam Stosur, a wild card entry in her 10th appearance at the tournament in her home state, upset Angeligue Kerber 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).
Djokovic spearheads Serbia’s win
Seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won his singles and doubles matches back to back to guide Serbia to a comeback win over France and secure a spot in the ATP Cup quarterfinals in Brisbane, Australia.
Djokovic saved all 9 break points he faced against ninth-ranked Gael Monfils in a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the singles, leveling the match after Benoit Paire had beaten Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the opening match to give France a 1-0 lead.
Djokovic and Viktor Troicki beat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-3. Serbia leads Group A with two wins.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
San Diego State, Auburn rise in men’s poll
San Diego State and Auburn, the only remaining undefeated Divsion I teams, moved up in The Associated Press men’s poll.
The top three spots remained unchanged. No. 1 Gonzaga received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel, with No. 2 Duke getting nine and No. 3 Kansas two. Baylor was No. 4.
Auburn (13-0) climbed three spots to No. 5, its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-00. San Diego State (15-0) moved up six places to No. 7, the Aztecs’ highest ranking since hitting No. 5 six years ago.
Virginia (11-2) is No. 18, rising one spot.
- UConn cruised to two more conference wins and remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s poll to start off 2020. The Huskies received 19 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel to stay ahead of second-ranked Oregon. The Ducks got seven first-place votes, picking up two from Oregon State, which got three. The Beavers stayed No. 3.
- Duke coach
Mike Krzyzewski
- said freshman
Wendell Moore
- had surgery Monday for a broken bone in his right hand. It’s unclear exactly how long Moore will be out for the Blue Devils. Moore was hurt with 4:40 left in Saturday’s 95-62 win at Miami.
- Syracuse forward
Robert Braswell
- is out for the season. The sophomore has been suffering from pain in both shins. Braswell has played just 48 minutes in parts of seven games this season.
NBA
Smith-led Wizards top Celtics
Missing Kemba Walker, the visiting Boston Celtics became the latest NBA contender to come up short against one of the league’s worst teams, losing 99-94 to the Washington Wizards, who got 27 points from Ish Smith.
Walker sat out his third game in a row with the flu, and while the Celtics won the previous two - against also-rans Atlanta and Chicago - they couldn’t overcome poor shooting, a slow start and Smith’s strong play off the bench.
- Cleveland Cavaliers rookie guard
Kevin Porter Jr.
- suffered only a sprained knee in a loss to Minnesota after it appeared he was much more seriously hurt Sunday night . The Cavs said Monday an MRI confirmed the sprain, easing fears that he would miss much more time. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.
SOCCER
New York hires Deila as coach
Former Glasgow Celtic manager Ronny Deila was hired as the fourth coach in six seasons for Major League Soccer’s New York City team. Delia replaced Domènec Torrent, who left in November following the season-ending loss to Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Laura Harvey
- has been named head coach of the under-20 women’s national team heading into that level’s World Cup qualifying tournament. Harvey has been a coach in the National Women’s Soccer League since its start in 2013. She was coach of the Utah Royals for the past two years after five with the Seattle Reign.
ELSEWHERE
- Minnesota Lynx assistant coach
Walt Hopkins
- will be hired as the next head coach of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, a source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Previous coach
Katie Smith
- ‘s contract wasn’t renewed after the season ended in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.