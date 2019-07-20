GOLF
Trump’s advice helps Herman hold lead
Helped by President Donald Trump’s putting advice, Jim Herman had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to maintain a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky.
Trump’s regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and clubhead at the president’s suggestion following a recent round.
“He gave me a good talking-to and told me to use a different style if it’s not working,” Herman said Friday after shooting his second straight 65 to top the leader board. “Some great advice, so I appreciate it.”
On Saturday, Herman made an 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 eighth and a 10-footer on the par-5 15th. He also had six birdies to get to 24-under 192 at rain-softened Keene Trace.
Encouraged by Trump to pursue a playing career, Herman, 41, won the 2016 Shell Houston Open for his lone tour title.
Kelly Kraft was second after a 61. He also eagled the 15th, sinking a 65-footer.
Clanton, Suwannapura win LPGA team title
Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura ran away with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich., shooting an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a six-stroke victory.
Clanton and Suwannapura took a five-shot lead into the final round after shooting an alternate-shot 63 on Friday at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour’s first-year team event. They finished at 27-under 253.
Suwannapura won her second tour title, and Clanton her first.
Clanton earned spots the next two weeks in the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open. The first Auburn University player to win on the tour, she began the season without a full LPGA Tour card after finishing $8 out of the top 100 on the 2018 money list. Clanton has split time this year on the LPGA Tour and developmental Symetra Tour, winning the Symetra Tour’s El Dorado Shootout in April.
Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee closed with a 58 to finish second.
BOXING
Whyte takes WBC interim heavyweight title
Dillian Whyte survived a ninth-round knockdown to beat Oscar Rivas in a unanimous points decision and claim the WBC interim heavyweight title in London.
It was Whyte’s 10th successive victory, following his only loss to Anthony Joshua in 2016, and the Briton now becomes the mandatory challenger for Deontay Wilder‘s WBC heavyweight belt.
Judges scored the bout 115-112, 115-112, and 116-111 in Whyte’s favor.
TENNIS
Isner, Bublik reach Hall of Fame final
Top-seeded John Isner overcame hot conditions and a first-set tiebreaker loss to beat fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 and advance to the Hall of Fame Open final in Newport, R.I.
Isner, 34, will face Alexander Bublik, a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 winner over Marcel Granollers. Bublik, 22, reached his first ATP final.
The matches were played before induction ceremonies for the 2019 class of Li Na from China, Mary Pierce of France, and Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov.
NFL
Cardinals put six on PUP list
The Arizona Cardinals placed six players on the physically unable to perform list before the start of training camp next week.
The Cardinals said linebackers Dante Booker (back) and Brooks Reed (hip), tight end Charles Clay (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (knee) and cornerback Brandon Williams (back) will start training camp inactive.
PUP players can rejoin the team at any point during training camp, but can’t participate in on-field activities until they’re off the list.
Arizona also signed defensive lineman Sterling Bailey and released offensive lineman Will Holden and defensive lineman Immanuel Turner.
HORSE RACING
Maximum Security wins Haskell Invitational
Maximum Security captured the $1 million Haskell Invitational and, unlike the Kentucky Derby, survived a steward’s inquiry Saturday night in Oceanport, N.J.
It capped a day that included a major delay triggered by intense heat and the safety concerns for the horses and riders that led to the cancellation of six races.
Maximum Security got to the finish line first, outlasting trainer Bob Baffert’s Mucho Gusto by 1¼ lengths.But the stewards posted the inquiry sign. Videotape replays showed King for a Day had to check when Maximum Security and Mucho Gusto stormed past.
However, it was quickly dismissed, unlike the Derby where there was a 22-minute delay before Country House was elevated to the top spot and Maximum Security was dropped to 17th place.
ELSEWHERE
- T
- he Carolina Hurricanes agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million contract with
Brock McGinn
- and avoided arbitration. McGinn, 25, had 10 goals and 16 assists last year in
- the regular season, then two goals and four assists during C
- arolina’s playoff run to the Eastern Conference final
- s.
Yang Jian
- won the men’s 10-meter platform title at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, as China took another diving gold. Yang Jian totaled 598.65 points to finish ahead of teammate
Yang Hao
- , who had 585.75.
Aleksandr Bondar
- of Russia took bronze with 541.05. After winning gold in the first 11 events, the lone event China didn’t win at the championships was the mixed 3-meter synchronized springboard, with the Chinese scratching earlier Saturday.
Matthew Carter
- and
Maddison Keeney
- of Australia won with 304.86, their first time competing together. They edged
Francois Imbeau-Dulac
- and
Jennifer Abel
- of Canada, who finished 0.78 points behind.
