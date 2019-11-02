HORSE RACING
Vino Rosso wins Breeders’ Cup Classic
Vino Rosso won the $6 million Classic at the Breeders’ Cup by 4 1/4 lengths, upsetting 5-2 favorite McKinzie in a race marred by an injury to a 15-1 long shot on Saturday night at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif.
Mongolian Groom was part of the early pace in the 1 1/4-mile race that capped the two-day world championships at Santa Anita. But jockey Abel Cedillo pulled up the 4-year-old gelding near the eighth pole as the rest of the field charged toward the finish line.
Santa Anita has been the site of 36 horse deaths since December.
It was the only injury in the 14 Cup races.
A green screen was rushed onto the track to block Mongolian Groom from the view of 67,811 fans and a prime-time television audience. The 4-year-old gelding was loaded onto an equine ambulance and taken to a hospital on the backstretch.
“We know he’s injured his left hind leg,” said Dr. Al Ruggles, the on-call veterinarian. “We don’t understand the severity of the injury.”
Vino Rosso went off at 9-2 odds for trainer Todd Pletcher, who won his first Classic. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. earned a leading fourth Cup victory of the weekend.
McKinzie, the 5-2 favorite, finished second for trainer Bob Baffert.
Higher Power was third and Elate, a 5-year-old mare taking on the boys, finished fourth.
Vino Rosso covered the distance in 2:02.80 and paid $11.20, $5.80 and $4.
TENNIS
Injury stops Nadal; Djokovic reaches final
Injury blighted Rafael Nadal again as he pulled out of his Paris Masters semifinal on Saturday, meaning top-ranked Novak Djokovic will go for his fifth title at the indoor tournament against Denis Shapovalov.
Fans hopeful of seeing a 55th career matchup between Nadal and Djokovic in Sunday’s final were disappointed to learn, moments before the second semifinal was scheduled to begin, that Nadal withdrew because of an abdominal injury. The same injury forced Nadal out just before the start of last year’s tournament at Bercy Arena and ended his season.
The second-ranked Spaniard said he felt the injury flare up in the morning as he practiced a few hours before facing the 20-year-old Canadian. A scan revealed a small strain. Nadal returned to practice and still felt pain serving. He decided it wasn’t worth risking a bigger injury.
Last year, Nadal missed the season-ending ATP Finals in London because of the abdominal injury, but hopes he can recover in time for this year’s finals starting on Nov. 10.
Earlier, Djokovic reached his sixth Paris Masters final beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4.
He is aiming for a 77th career title and has a 3-0 record against Shapovalov.
Barty, Svitolina reach WTA Finals title match
Top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to the final of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China, where she faces defending champion Elina Svitolina, a player she has never beaten in five previous attempts.
Barty, like Svitolina, dropped the opening set of her semifinal before beating second-ranked Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Belinda Bencic retired in the third set as Svitolina outlasted the injured Swiss to win 5-7, 6-3, 4-1 and reach her second straight final at the WTA Finals.
NBA
Pistons’ Jackson out at least four weeks
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson is out at least four weeks with a back injury, the team said Saturday.
Jackson has a stress reaction in his lower back.
The Pistons (2-4) also have been without All-Star Blake Griffin for the first six games, and he also was listed as out for Saturday’s game against Brooklyn with his lingering soreness in his left knee and hamstring.
Warriors’ Green out with injured finger
Golden State’s Draymond Green will miss the next few games with a torn ligament in his left index finger, another blow to the already depleted Warriors.
The Warriors also went without DeAngelo Russell for Saturday night’s game against Charlotte because of an ankle injury.
Although neither injury appears serious, it’s the latest setback for a team already reeling from injuries to Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Curry broke his left hand in a fall on Wednesday in Phoenix and had surgery that is expected to keep him out at least three months while Thompson is recovering from ACL surgery and may miss the entire season.
Golden State also is without center Kevon Looney (neuropathy) and guard Jacob Evans (left adductor strain.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Volunteers’ Plavsic loses waiver bid
Tennessee center Uros Plavsic must sit out the 2019-20 season after the NCAA refused to grant the Arizona State transfer a waiver that would have enabled him to play for the Volunteers immediately.
Athletics director Phillip Fulmer said Tennessee filed an appeal that was denied.
No. 21 Arizona suspended sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive
- indefinitely for violating unspecified team rules.
ELSEWHERE
Jonny Gustafson won the USA Luge men’s national championship in Lake Placid, N.Y., hours after reigning champion Chris Mazdzer said he could not compete because of injuries. Gustafson was an easy winner, especially after World Cup veteran and former national champion Tucker West crashed and did not finish his first run in the two-heat competition at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Gustafson finished his two runs in 1 minute, 43.522 seconds. Sean Hollander was second and Zach DiGregorio third. Summer Britcher successfully defended her women’s national championship with a two-run time of 1:28.292, barely ahead of Emily Sweeney‘s 1:28.298. Brittney Arndt
- took third.
