4 Up
1. Tony Bennett
The UVA men’s basketball coach received much praise this week after he turned down a raise and instead pledged $500,000 to the men’s basketball program. Bennett says he has enough money — he’s scheduled to earn $4.15 million — and he doesn’t seek fame. Which is good, because his value to Virginia is so high, the school can’t really appropriately compensate him. So as a sign of good faith, change the name of John Paul Jones Arena to Bennett Hall and call it a day.
2. $186,000
for beer money
A 24-year-old man appeared in the crowd at the ESPN show “College GameDay” holding a sign asking for beer money. “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished,” read the poster board, which included his Venmo handle. The man has received $186,000 so far, which he’s giving to an Iowa children’s hospital. Venmo and Busch have donated, too. The man says he’s keeping about $30 for himself, which he’ll use to buy a case of beer. This just goes to show you never really know where your donation dollars are going.
3. Luis Severino
The Yankees ace finally made his season debut Wednesday, returning from shoulder and lat injuries. The Yankees surpassed 100 wins this week, despite losing basically the entire roster to injury at one point or another this year. So the Yankees are poised to be even better when the playoffs begin, and Yankees fans are poised to be more annoying, more incorrigible than previously thought possible.
4. Race weekend
As NASCAR made its return to Richmond Raceway for Friday’s Xfinity Series race and Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400, talk revolved around Chesterfield’s Denny Hamlin, who has a chance at winning his first championship after near misses in 2010 and 2014. FedEx, Hamlin’s primary sponsor, has endured a rough week as its stock value has plummeted. So a Hamlin title wouldn’t just be good for him, it would be good for the economy and good for America.
4 DOWN
1. Big-game tickets
According to TicketCity earlier this week, tickets for Saturday’s Georgia-Notre Dame game in Athens started at $674, making it the priciest college football game this year and double the price of the second most expensive game, Texas-LSU, which started at $386. Georgia fans who waited until the last minute to buy found the best deals. Tickets on StubHub cratered Saturday to an affordable $359 for upper-level end zone seats.
2. Big-name QBs exit
Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury. Drew Brees needs surgery on his hand. Eli Manning was benched in favor of a rookie. It was a devastating week for some of the NFL’s most tenured quarterbacks. Meanwhile, 42-year-old Tom Brady says the wrinkles on his forehead are actually disappearing, and his hairline is intensifying.
3. Antonio Brown
The talented yet troubled receiver saw his tenure with the New England Patriots end after just 11 days as his off-the-field issues persist. Brown has been accused of sexual assault, not paying his debts and threatening his accuser. Even the Patriots, who seem to excel in reclamation projects, had enough. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days,” the team’s statement said. Meaning, “We tried really hard to fix Antonio Brown. We diverted a lot of resources. And we can’t take it anymore.”
4. Tracking
Alabama students
The New York Times reported this week that the University of Alabama uses an app to track its students who attend football games. Students are rewarded for attending but penalized for leaving early. Need to study for an exam? Tough. There’s work to be done on that term paper? Get back in that stadium, buddy.
