TUESDAY’S OTHER BOWL GAMES
SUN BOWL
Teams: Arizona State (7-5) vs. Florida State (6-6)
Where: El Paso, Texas Time: 2 p.m. TV: CBS Line: ASU by 4
Notes: Florida State is missing Cam Akers after the running back declared for the draft. Second-leading rusher Khalan Laborn is also not playing. Walk-ons Deonte Sheffield and Treshaun Ward are next in line. Sheffield has nine carries for 48 yards while Ward has yet to get a college carry. … Defensive lineman Jermayne Lole’s 68 tackles are the most for an ASU defensive lineman since 1990, behind Shante Carver and Terrell Suggs. … Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels topped the freshman school record with 2,748 passing yards and has just two interceptions. The school’s previous low for interceptions with at least 200 passing attempts was six by Manny Wilkins last season. … Seminoles quarterback James Blackman leads an offense that averages 269 yards passing per game, and the weak part of the ASU defense is in the passing game. The Sun Devils give up 270 yards passing per game.
LIBERTY BOWL
Teams: Navy (10-2) vs. Kansas State (8-4) Where: Memphis, Tenn.
Time: 3:45 p.m. TV: ESPN Line: Navy by 2½
Notes: Navy averages 363.7 yards rushing per game, 65 more than any other FBS team. Navy also is gaining 6.07 yards per carry to rank fourth of any FBS program. That rushing attack will provide a major challenge for a Kansas State defense that allows 4.91 yards per carry, tied for 106th place out of 130 FBS teams. … Quarterback Malcolm Perry set Navy single-season records for yards rushing (1,804) and total offense (2,831). He’s 116 yards away from setting the FBS single-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback. Northern Illinois’ Jordan Lynch rushed for 1,920 yards in 2013. … Wildcats QB Skylar Thornton has thrown for 2,191 yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions, and he also has rushed for 402 yards and 10 TDs.
ARIZONA BOWL
Teams: Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5) Where: Tucson, Ariz.
Time: 4:30 p.m. TV: CBSSN Line: Wyoming by 7
Notes: Georgia State averages 245.2 yards rushing per game. The Cowboys were sixth at stopping the run, holding teams to 99.4 yards per game. ... Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson, a third-team All-American, was the nation’s highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus. Wilson was Wyoming’s second-leading tackler with 98 and had four interceptions. … Georgia State running back Tra Barnett has run for 1,389 yards and 12 TDs. He was 12th nationally in rushing yards.
ALAMO BOWL
Teams: No. 12 Utah (11-2) vs. Texas (7-5) Where: San Antonio
Time: 7:30 p.m. TV: ESPN Line: Utah by 7
Notes: Utah has the No. 1 rush defense in the country, holding 10 opponents under 70 yards. … Texas receiver Devin Duvernay has been its most consistent player all season with 103 catches for 1,294 yards and eight touchdowns. … Utes running back Zack Moss has rushed for 1,359 yards and has scored 17 TDs. … The Longhorns have struggled defensively but have been solid against the run.
