Head coach: Bronco Mendenhall, 115-65, 16-22 at UVA

Record last year: 8-5, 5-3 ACC

Projected finish: First, ACC Coastal Division

Need to know: Virginia has a star at quarterback in Bryce Perkins, a dual-threat talent who transformed the offense last season. It needs to rebuild his offensive line and replace some of his biggest weapons, including wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and running back Jordan Ellis. On defense, cornerback Bryce Hall, after leading the nation in pass break-ups, passed on the NFL draft to return to school and lead a unit that should be one of the stingiest in the ACC. UVA is loaded at linebacker and has finally built some depth on the defensive line.

Aug. 31 at Pittsburgh 7:30

Sept. 6 William & Mary 6

Sept. 14 Florida State 7:30

Sept. 21 Old Dominion TBA

Sept. 28 at Notre Dame 3:30

Oct. 11 at Miami 8

Oct. 19 Duke TBA

Oct. 26 at Louisville TBA

Nov. 2 at North Carolina TBA

Nov. 9 Georgia Tech TBA

Nov. 23 Liberty TBA

Nov. 29 Virginia Tech TBA

