VIRGINIA SKINNY
Head coach: Bronco Mendenhall, 115-65, 16-22 at UVA
Record last year: 8-5, 5-3 ACC
Projected finish: First, ACC Coastal Division
Need to know: Virginia has a star at quarterback in Bryce Perkins, a dual-threat talent who transformed the offense last season. It needs to rebuild his offensive line and replace some of his biggest weapons, including wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and running back Jordan Ellis. On defense, cornerback Bryce Hall, after leading the nation in pass break-ups, passed on the NFL draft to return to school and lead a unit that should be one of the stingiest in the ACC. UVA is loaded at linebacker and has finally built some depth on the defensive line.
SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES P.M.)
Aug. 31 at Pittsburgh 7:30
Sept. 6 William & Mary 6
Sept. 14 Florida State 7:30
Sept. 21 Old Dominion TBA
Sept. 28 at Notre Dame 3:30
Oct. 11 at Miami 8
Oct. 19 Duke TBA
Oct. 26 at Louisville TBA
Nov. 2 at North Carolina TBA
Nov. 9 Georgia Tech TBA
Nov. 23 Liberty TBA
Nov. 29 Virginia Tech TBA
