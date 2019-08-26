VIRGINIA TECH SKINNY
Head coach: Justin Fuente, 51-38, 25-15 at VT
Record last year: 6-7, 4-4 ACC
Projected finish: Third, ACC Coastal Division
Need to know: Virginia Tech is coming off its first losing season since 1992. This also will be the final season for longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster, whose unit looks to rebound from a disastrous 2018. The Hokies should be strong at linebacker and at least improved in the secondary, but they could be pressed to generate a pass rush this season. Ryan Willis is back at quarterback, along with an emerging cast of wide receivers. But Tech still must overcome questions about its offensive line and running game.
SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES P.M.)
Aug. 31 at Boston College 4
Sept. 7 Old Dominion noon
Sept. 14 Furman noon
Sept. 27 Duke 7
Oct. 5 at Miami TBA
Oct. 12 Rhode Island TBA
Oct. 19 North Carolina TBA
Nov. 2 at Notre Dame 2:30
Nov. 9 Wake Forest TBA
Nov. 16 at Georgia Tech TBA
Nov. 23 Pittsburgh TBA
Nov. 29 at Virginia TBA
